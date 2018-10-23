David Blough could become the first quarterback in Purdue history to throw for 300 or more yards in four straight games. Purdue Athletics

Here is our eclectic look at some of the numbers surrounding Purdue football this week:

10

Years since the Boilermakers had a receiver with 170 or more receiving yards in a game, dating back to 2008 when Desmond Tardy had 175 yards on 10 catches in a loss at Notre Dame in 2008. Rondale Moore had 170 last Saturday against Ohio State, the 24th best effort in receiving yardage in Purdue history.

1

Moore's 170 receiving yards are the most ever by a Boilermaker against OSU in Ross-Ade Stadium and the second highest ever against the Buckeyes. Rodney Carter had 190 yards on 15 catches in a losing effort in Ohio Stadium in 1985.

2006

Most recent season Purdue won three-straight road games, something it will try to do on Saturday at Michigan State. The Boilermakers won at Northwestern, Illinois and Michigan State in '06 under coach Joe Tiller.

5-25

Purdue's record as a road underdog dating back to 2010. The good thing for Purdue is Jeff Brohm is 2-2 in such games, beating Missouri and Iowa as road 'dogs in 2017.

2-5

The Boilermakers record (since '95) when it is a two, two-and-a half or three point road underdog dating back to 1995. Purdue is +2.5 at Michigan State. Purdue's was a three-point 'dog in its last win over MSU, a 17-15 triumph in East Lansing in 2006.

7-0

Mark Dantonio's record as a head coach against Purdue. The former Purdue graduate assistant (1981 in the last season of coach Jim Young) is undefeated against the Boilermakers since taking over the Spartans program in 2007. Dantonio defeated Purdue in four straight years from 2007-10 and three straight seasons from 2013-15. Dantonio also defeated Purdue three straight seasons as the Ohio State defensive coordinator from 2001-03. Dantonio's last loss to Purdue came as a defensive backs coach at MSU in 1999 when the Boilermakers defeated the then-No. 5 Spartans 52-28.

6 and 6

Purdue's won-loss record (dating back to 2000) when having 95 or more penalty yards as it did against Ohio State on Saturday. It was the first time since 2012 (at Iowa) the Boilermakers triumphed with that many yards in penalties. The Buckeyes' 86 penalty yards cost the visitors more as it had personal foul penalties that kept Purdue's first and third touchdown drives alive.

5

Number of wins Purdue will have by the end of October if it upsets MSU on Saturday. It has been since 2007 since the Boilermakers have had that number of wins by the 10th month of the year. Purdue had five wins by Halloween in 10 of 12 seasons under Joe Tiller.

15

Tackles by Markus Bailey against Ohio State, tying him with Anthony Spencer (2006 at Notre Dame) and Bernard Pollard (2005 at Iowa) for the highest total this century. It's also the most by any Boilermaker since linebacker Willie Fells had 20 stops in a 35-17 loss at Iowa on Nov. 1, 1997. Bailey also joins Joe Hagins, Mike Rose, Jason Loerzel, Dan Bick and Ja'Whaun Bentley as the lone Boilermaker linebackers to have a pick-six in a game dating back to 1997.

4 of 5

David Blough has been as productive as any Purdue quarterback in a long time. He is the only Boilermaker quarterback this century to throw for over 300 yards in four of five games in the same season, as standard he has reached dating back to the Missouri game. Drew Brees had the same streak in 1999 that carried over to the 2000 season surpassing the 300-yard mark in Game 12 of the 1999 season (on Jan. 1, 2000) and then games 1, 2 and 4 in 2000.

5 of 6