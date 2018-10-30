Purdue sacked Nathan Stanley a Brohm Era-tying high six times in last year's win in Iowa City. Tom Campbell

Below is our eclectic look at some of the numbers surrounding Purdue football this week:

23-13

The score of Purdue's last two conference road losses. Purdue dropped a 23-13 decision to Northwestern on Nov. 11, 2017 and was defeated by that score at Michigan State on Saturday.

11

Month of the year beginning on Thursday, and historically the time Coach Jeff Brohm's teams have had success. Brohm is 13-2 in his previous four years as head coach in November. He was 3-1 last year with the lone setback the above mentioned loss at Northwestern.

1959

Purdue's only season it has beaten three ranked foes in Ross-Ade Stadium in the same year. The last time the Boilermakers defeated three ranked foes in the same season was 2003 when it won at Wake Forest and Wisconsin and beat Iowa at home. The Rose Bowl team of 2000 also beat three ranked teams winning at home versus Michigan and Ohio State and on the road at Northwestern.

2008

Last season Purdue faced three ranked teams in Ross-Ade. In '08, Coach Joe Tiller's last season at the helm, the Boilermakers lost to No. 16 Oregon, No. 6 Penn State and No. 25 Minnesota.

3

Number of conference schools Purdue has an all-time series advantage. They are Iowa, Indiana and Northwestern. The Boilermakers are dead even all-time with Illinois thanks to their 46-7 win on Oct. 13.

25

Yard line aka "Red Zone" where Purdue has been pretty good in 2018. When possessing the ball inside the opponent’s 25, Purdue is converting the drive into points 92 percent of the time which ranks 18th nationally. Conversely, when the opposing team has penetrated inside the 25-yard line, it converting at a rate of merely 72 percent, a mark that ranks 11th nationally and tops the conference.

7

Most 100-yard receiving performances in a season from a Boilermaker with John Standeford (2002) and Steve Griffin (1985) holding that mark. Rondale Moore, who has five to date this season, fell short of the mark last week with 74 yards.

60

Percentage of Purdue's runs over 20 yards that have been thanks to D.J. Knox (9 of 15). Knox has six of the last seven of such runs for the Boilermakers and the last five dating back to the Illinois game.

20 and 14

Boilermaker passing plays of over 20 yards in Boilermaker wins (20) and in losses (14). A single-game season-high eight of the 20-plus yard passing plays were in the loss to Missouri, while the Boilermakers managed just six 20-yard passing plays in defeats to Northwestern (2), Eastern Michigan (1) and Michigan State (3).

1