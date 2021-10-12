What do Anthony Mahoungou, Terry Wright and David Bell have in common? All three wideouts were central figures in Purdue beating Iowa three times in the last four years.

It happened in 2017, 2018 and 2020, with the Boilermakers taking to the air behind that trio of pass-catchers to deflate the Hawkeyes.



Will the Boilermakers get another standout effort from a receiver when Purdue plays at No. 2 Iowa at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday?

