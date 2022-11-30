After not having a single player on any of the three All-Big Ten defensive teams, Purdue had a handful of players named to the All-Big Ten offensive teams.

Aidan O'Connell: Purdue's sixth-year quarterback was named second-team All-B1G by Big Ten coaches and was third-team All-B1G by the conference media. O'Connell finished the year with the most passing yards during conference play with 2,489 and trailed only CJ Stroud in total passing yards for the season. O'Connell was also tied for second in touchdown passes with Penn State's Sean Clifford with 22 on the year. This is the second straight year O'Connell has received Big Ten honors. Last season he was named second-team All-B1G behind Stroud yet again. The former walk-on will leave Purdue as one of the top passers statistically in school history. After his performance against Indiana, O'Connell passed Kyle Orton for fifth place in career touchdown passes with 65, and his 8,853 passing yards are sixth in Purdue history as well. O'Connell will leave Purdue as the all-time leader in completion percentage at 66.6, which is the school record by a significant amount.

Charlie Jones: The former walk-on and Iowa transfer capped off his storybook season in West Lafayette with Big Ten honors. Jones was named first-team All-B1G at wide receiver alongside Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. by the coaches and media. "Chuck Sizzle" led the conference in receptions with 99, receiving yards with 1,199, and receiving touchdowns with 12. His regular season totals are also all in the top six in program history. He is third in single-season catches, sixth in receiving yards in a season, and tied for fourth in touchdowns. Jones' season is up there with the likes of Taylor Stubblefield, David Bell, Rondale Moore, and others for one of the best in Purdue history. Jones was also named All-B1G honorable mention as a return specialist this season after winning the Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year award last year at Iowa.

Payne Durham: The Boilermaker tight end was named All-B1G second team by both the coaches and media after a stellar fifth-year senior season in West Lafayette. Durham led the Big Ten with 54 catches and 8 touchdowns amongst tight ends in the conference. His 550 receiving yards this season were second to only Iowa's Sam LaPorta, who was a consensus first team All-B1G selection. Durham finishes his career amongst one of the best at tight end in Purdue history. Durham is tied for fifth in career touchdown catches amongst all pass catchers with 21. Only Dave Young has more touchdown receptions as a tight end in school history.

Honorable Mention Selections: