Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell and running back Devin Mockobee were honored by the Big Ten following the Boilermakers' 43-37 win vs. Nebraska last week.

O'Connell was named Big Ten co-Offensive Player of the Week after tossing four TD passes. The sixth-year senior hit 35-of-54 passes (65 percent) for 391 yards.



Mockobee was named Freshman of the Week after running 30 times for 178 yards and a TD. The 178 yards were a school single-game record for a freshman. The walk-on also caught two passes for 28 yards in the first career start for the redshirt freshman.



Purdue safety Cam Allen was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week earlier this month after the win at Minnesota.



Purdue (5-2 overall; 3-1 Big Ten) plays at Wisconsin (3-4; 1-3) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

