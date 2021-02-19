It's a case of role reversal for quarterbacks Jack Plummer and Aidan O'Connell this spring.



Last year, it was Plummer who was limited as he recovered from injury (ankle). This year, it’s O’Connell who will be limited by injury (foot).



“Yeah, it's funny how that worked actually completely backwards,” said O’Connell after Purdue's first spring practice on Friday. “I don't know if he's given me any specific wisdom about it, but he's one of my very close friends. We hang out a lot, talk a lot. He’s just a great guy and we really have a great quarterback room. We have a lot of great guys who get along. They’re just fun to be around.”

It may not be a lot of fun this spring for O’Connell as he recovers from surgery on his right foot, which he injured twice in 2020 and underwent surgery on Dec. 8.

"Aidan will be limited and will not be full speed for spring practice," said Jeff Brohm on Thursday during his introductory press conference. "But he's definitely ahead of schedule. We feel great about his recovery.”