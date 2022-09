Purdue sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell and Azzip Pizza CEO Brad Niemeier have lots in common. Both are former Boilermaker football walk-ons, and each is working together on the Azzip Pizza's "Aidan Air-Raid" Pizza, a special NIL September promotion to benefit the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

O'Connell also talks about what it will take for the Boilermakers to rebound from their gut-wrenching 35-31 loss to Penn State.