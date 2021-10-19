With Purdue leading, 17-7, in the third quarter of last Saturday's game at Iowa, the Boilermakers were driving for another touchdown.

That's when it happened. That's when a seldom invoked penalty was applied: The dreaded fumble out of the end zone that results in a touchback.



Here's the setup: On 3rd-and-goal from the Iowa 6-yard line, Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell hit wideout TJ Sheffield with a short pass. Sheffield raced toward the south end zone of Kinnick Stadium.