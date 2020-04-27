All over the country, college athletic departments are dealing with the same financial realities as most every other enterprise of any magnitude, as COVID-19 has wrought havoc on the U.S. economy.

At many points in the college athletics landscape, salary reductions and furloughs are occurring, as departments adjust to trying economic times and brace for more.

Purdue, to this point, has been relatively fortunate, and relative is a key qualifier in that sense. The university has committed to retaining and paying employees in full through the end of June, at the very least. The athletic department's operated in lockstep with that policy and has had the financial wherewithal to make it work.

To this point, Purdue took a hit from the loss of the college basketball postseason. The NCAA's business-disruption insurance policy to cover NCAA Tournament revenue fell well short, costing schools millions.

Today, athletic director Mike Bobinski says, he awaits word on whether the Big Ten's final dispersement from its television partners will arrive in full, and there's not a school in America that's not concerned about fund-raising, some of which need it more than others.

"The only other real variable we've got for fiscal year '20 would be the ability for our fund-raising to keep pace with our plan," Bobinski said, "and to this point, it has. Our (John Purdue Club) members and others have been incredibly supportive and generous during this time, and I would suspect that will continue, so I don't know if we'll take a significant downturn for 2020.

"The challenges now come as we look ahead, because we're projecting into an unknown environment, a lot of what-if scenarios and hypotheticals, not knowing with any degree of certainty what it's going to look like."

The unknown is a doozy: Football.

Approximately $60 million of Purdue's typical operating budget, per Bobinski, is tied in some form to college football, from direct revenue from fall competition, to television money, to bowl-revenue dispersement to smaller items such as concessions, parking, etc. For the 2018-19 athletic year, Purdue reported operating expenses of $102,026,477.

Needless to say, loss of that revenue — or even a good portion of it — could lay waste to Purdue's ability to operate as it has been. There are no business-disruption protections in place to recoup that money, whether it be actual game revenue or football-associated allocations from the Big Ten or NCAA.

Athletic directors are left to prepare for the worst should it occur.

The good news, if any can be found in all this: The breaking point is not imminent.

Each day, Bobinski participates in a call with his fellow Big Ten athletic directors, and at no point in time has a drop-dead date been set for football season, a deadline for either yay or nay on it being played this fall.

"That's a loser's game," he said. "Because if we need that answer today, then the answer is no, so let's not take that answer today."

Some runway will be needed to have a season — a preseason of some kind is a must — but it's not even summer yet.

Still, it's never too early to ponder potential answers.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has made statements suggesting Major League Baseball could possibly be played without spectators, among other stipulations. Such indications from the nation's highest-ranking infectious disease expert could offer a roadmap for college football to at minimum put out a television product, presumably salvaging some of that revenue — though it might be naive to suggest things to be that simple, given the potential state of the economy — and not experience a gap in the sport's history.

There are other ideas out there, some more compelling than others.

One suggestion has been to play only a conference season, if that is even possible. For Purdue, that would mean the loss of home games vs. Memphis and Air Force this season and a trip to Boston College. The Memphis and Air Force contracts are written in such a way that Purdue wouldn't be accountable for any payouts should the games be canceled for reasons outside anyone's control.

Another suggestion has been to delay or reschedule the season, though that would come with any number of complications, including shortening the turnaround time from one season to the next.

Bobinski has heard all the ideas, but believes it's premature to advocate for any particular view.

"But I think all reasonable things should be held as possibilities," Bobinski said, "because I think we all believe that sport returning is an important thing and we'd like to be part of that, part of the re-opening of society again in a safe and responsible way. We'd very much like to hold out the hope we can conduct our fall seasons and our other seasons even if they have to be adjusted in some way, shape or form."

Purdue, at all levels of the university, is eager.

