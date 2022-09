There is a trip to Minnesota. That's followed by a game at Maryland. Then, Nebraska visits Ross-Ade Stadium before a junket to Wisconsin.

That's the daunting menu of games facing Purdue in October, which is shaping up as a telltale month that will go a long way in determining how successful the 2022 season will for the Boilermakers.

But Purdue coach Jeff Brohm isn't getting ahead of himself.