Kory is out this week, as he is in Canada to get honored by the Saskatchewan Roughriders as part of the 10th anniversary of them winning the Grey Cup behind his MVP effort. We do have a very special guest, however. Adam Jacobi of the Iowa Rivals site Go Iowa Awesome is here to talk about the Hawkeyes. He provides some great insight, including:

- Is the offense really that bad this year?

- Deacon Hill is taking over as the starting quarterback, so what does that mean?

- Who is injured this week and who is coming back from injury to a depleted Iowa team?

- Has the Iowa defense taken a step back from last year?

- What is the status of Noah Shannon?



