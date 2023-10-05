Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
Kory is out this week, as he is in Canada to get honored by the Saskatchewan Roughriders as part of the 10th anniversary of them winning the Grey Cup behind his MVP effort. We do have a very special guest, however. Adam Jacobi of the Iowa Rivals site Go Iowa Awesome is here to talk about the Hawkeyes. He provides some great insight, including:
- Is the offense really that bad this year?
- Deacon Hill is taking over as the starting quarterback, so what does that mean?
- Who is injured this week and who is coming back from injury to a depleted Iowa team?
- Has the Iowa defense taken a step back from last year?
Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com
This is a commercial to buy Purdue gear from our affiliate partners at Homefield Apparel. We know you want Purdue gear, and Homefield has a lot of great vintage gear that you'll love. This includes their 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.