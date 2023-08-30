A new football season means the return of former Purdue running back Kory Sheets and our in-season football podcast. This year we have a minor rebranding to Off the Tracks due to our contract with BLEAV running out, but we will have the same biweekly podcast with Kory throughout the season. The current plan is to record a recap podcast on Sunday nights for a Monday morning release, then record a Wednesday night preview for a Thursday release.

This week Jace, Kory and I take a first look at Fresno State and what the Bulldogs have to offer as they come to West Lafayette for the season opener. We also talk about some of the surprises that came out on the season's first depth chart for Purdue and what Kory's expectations are for Devin Mockobee as he enters his sophomore season. Finally, Kory offers his prediction for week one.

As usual, this is a fun, conversational podcast taking a candid look at Purdue football.