We're doing a double this week. I am traveling through Friday, so Kory, Jace and I put everything together in one convenient podcast talking about both the loss to Iowa and the upcoming game ith Ohio State. This week's highlights include:

- Injuries were the name of the game as Purdue lost Marcus Mbow for the year and Tyrone Tracy Jr. for a bit.

- Some guys like Devin Mockobee and TJ Sheffield showed some positives as Purdue attempted a comeback.

- It was also a breakout game for Garrett Miller.

- In looking ahead to Ohio State, Purdue may need to rely on the bizarre hex it has over the Buckeyes when they come to West Lafayette.