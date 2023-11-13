Advertisement
Off the Tracks Podcast with Kory Sheets Episode 17: Minnesota Recap

Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Purdue breaks a long losing streak this week, and Kory is elated to see it come from the running game. Tyrone Tracy and Devin Mockobee each went over 100 yards rushing in the 49-30 win over Minnesota. Among this week's highlights on the show:

- Tracy and Mockobee were only the second duo to rush for 100 yards each in a game in the last 21 years.

- How big was the fast start, as Purdue scored touchdowns on each of their first four drives.

- Hudson Card had a bounce back game, especially in the running game, as he had 3 TD passes and a rushing TD.

- Despite giving up 30 points, it was a poisitive day for the defense, as 10 came when the came was mostly decided.

