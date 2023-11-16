It has been a big week for David Braun and Northwestern, as the interim tag was removed from Braun's title and he was named the full time coach in Evanston after a 5-5 start to the year. The Wildcats have alternated wins and losses this year, and this week is reserved for "loss" in that rotation. Here is what Kory and Travis have to say about Saturday's game.

- How does Braun being named the full-time guy help Northwestern's attitude?

- The return of Ben Bryant at quarterback was a park last week.

- How does the Purdue running game match up against the Northwestern run defense?

- Speaking of coaching changes, Kory offers a behind the scenes look at the transition from Joe Tiller to Danny Hope.

- Kory also talks about his experience after the 2008 Northwestern game.