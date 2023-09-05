Off the Tracks Podcast with Kory Sheets: Episode 2 Fresno State Recap
The Off the Tracks podcast with Purdue's all-time touchdowns leader Kory Sheets is back for its first game recap of the season. As we saw, it was a frustrating loss to Fresno State, but Kory, Jace, and Travis are here to talk about what they saw in advance of the trip to Virginia Tech.
- What did Kory see defensively as someone who has played before?
- What issues were there with the offensive line?
- Kory gives his thoughts on the special teams highlights, especially the kickoff return by Tyrone Tracy.
- The crew praises DIllon Thieneman on his debut as a true freshman in the secondary and he even draws some Stu Schweigert comparisons from Travis.
- How can the offense help the defense have success and vice versa?
- What needs to be changed up in advance of the game with Virginia Tech.
All this and more in this week's first episode.
