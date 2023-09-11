The first win of the Ryan Walters era is in the books, and it came on the road in a tough environment at Virginia Tech. On this week's recap podcast with Travis, Jace, and Kory the crew recaps what as a long day in Blacksburg.

- How did everyone handle the lengthy weather delay that was the narrative of the day?

- Devin Mockobee and Tyrone Tracy hit on some big runs and made Kory the running back very pleased.

- The defense gave up just 11 yards rushing, a Purdue road game record, as it looked significantly better than it did against Fresno State.

- What was going on during the lengthy delay and how close did they come to cancelling the rest of the game?

- Hudson Card showed some improvement in his second Purdue start. How was he more decisive in the running game?

- Max Klare had a breakout game as Purdue's starting tight end.



