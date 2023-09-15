We will be under the lights on Saturday night as Syracuse comes to West Lafayette for the back end of a home-and-home with the Orange. Casey subs in for Jace in this episode as they talk about the Orange. Among the topics mentioned.

- Last year's game ended in calamity for Purdue. Is it time for some payback.

- Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader is an experienced starter that can cause problems with his legs.

- Oronde Gadsden II, who had a pair of TDs last season against Purdue, might be out.

- How important is controlling hte clock with the running game like Purdue did against Virginia Tech?

- What does the crew want to see from the Purdue offense this week?

- How does the defense respond after seeing improvement last week.