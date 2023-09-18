The Syracuse game was a rough one for Purdue fans. Between Garrett Shrader having a career night for the Orange, Purdue's struggles in short yardage, and a rash of fumbles Syracuse was able to roll to a 35-20 road win. The Off the Tracks trio of Travis, Jace, and Kory recaps the defeat, including:

- The impact of the early turnover inside the 10 and how Syracuse's lengthy drive changed everything.

- Kory analyzes why Purdue is having such trouble in short yardage situations.

- What went wrong defensively to allow Shrader to have such a game on the ground.

- Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen had a career night as one of the few bright spots for Purdue offensively.

- What changes need to be made in advance of Wisconsin's visit to Purdue this coming Friday night?

- How many missed tackles did Purdue have and how much did that contribute to the defeat.

- After a 1-2 start to the season is it time to panic?



