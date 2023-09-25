Kory is out this week, but Jace and Kyle were able to join Travis on Sunday night to talk about the latest loss to Wisconsin. As usual, the Badgers dominated physically up front, but there was still some fight in Purdue as the Boilers made somewhat of a game of it in the second half. This week's highlights include:

- Tyrone Tracy had another standout game and appears to be a real weapon going forward.

- Braelon Allen had another huge game against Purdue, so the crew gives him credit.

- Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen continues to be a consistent mover of the chains.

- Hudson Card had maybe his worst game as a Boiler, but the guys are still believers in him.

- Purdue might have found a new kicker as Julio Macias came on to make his first career field goal and a pair of extra points.

- Kyle also offers his persective and an early look at Illinois.

