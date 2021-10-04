Thirty-nine points.

That’s the aggregate of points Purdue has scored in its last three games, going 1-2 in those contests.



The latest setback was a 20-13 decision last Saturday vs. Minnesota. And, it stung.



“It's highly frustrating as an offense just putting up 13 points the last two or three games,” said Boilermaker running back King Doerue. “But we just got to find a way to start putting the ball in the end zone. Feel like we're driving it well and getting a lot of yards. We just got to find a way.”