Offense carries Purdue in season opener vs. Bellarmine

PDF: Purdue-Bellarmine stats

Purdue enters the 2021-2022 season wanting to make considerable Improvement shooting from long range.

The Boilermakers are off to a fine start.

The nation's seventh-ranked team drained 16 threes Tuesday night in opening the season with a 96-67 rout of visiting Bellarmine.

Isaiah Thompson drilled four first-half three-pointers, as Purdue made 9-of-18, carrying the Boilermakers to a robust lead before either of its two marquee centers had even taken a shot.

In the second half, Brandon Newman and Sasha Stefanovic took turns connecting from deep, as Purdue blew the game open.

Stefanovic led all scorers with 23 points, while Edey added 16, Thompson 15 and Newman 14 and Jaden Ivey 11.

Purdue made 18 straight free throws to start the game.

More to come ...