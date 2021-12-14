Offensive line transfer commits to Purdue

The transfer wire is starting to hum for Purdue, as it landed its second such commitment of the weekend of Tuesday morning, as FIU offensive lineman Sione Finau committed to the Boilermakers.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive guard and native Texan spent the past three seasons at Florida International, where he was Conference-USA All-Freshman team selection in 2019.

He played nine games this past season, all five in 2020 and should have up to two years of eligibility remaining, counting a pandemic season.

Nebraska, Maryland, Vanderbilt and Indiana were among Finau's other offers.

More to come ...



