"I'm probably 50/50 on whether I want to make a decision soon," Sales said, "or whether I want to wait for official visits."

Whether that was a precursor to a near-term decision or not remains to be seen for the Rivals.com three-star offensive tackle from Brownsburg.

To that end, Sales is like just about every other uncommitted prospect in the country right now amidst the NCAA's extended recruiting dead period brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I feel like I have a pretty good feel for most of them," Sales said. "Some of the schools in my top five, I haven't necessarily been there, but I've talked a lot to their coaches and have really enjoyed the people and liked what I've seen from their program, but honestly, when it comes to how much I know a school, I know more about some of the others."

One such school would be Michigan State, which offered Sales after the dead period struck. He recently did a virtual visit with the first-year Spartans staff.

A quick decision could be advantageous to Purdue, which has hosted Sales for a slew of visits in the past year, most recently in early March, just before the shutdown.



The Boilermaker coaching staff has made the 6-foot-6, 285-pounder an absolute priority, Sales believes.

"That's definitely been shown," Sales said. "They make a big deal about it, like I'm No. 1 on the board, I guess you could say."

Potentially assisting Purdue with Sales is Zach Richards, the offensive guard from Mooresville who committed to the Boilermakers in late April. Richards and Sales keep in regular contact.



"He's not really twisting my arm," Sales said. "He's kind of letting me do my own thing. He talks to me about it and tries to get me to commit, and I'm thinking about it."

Sales is a high school teammate of Boilermaker wide receiver commitment Preston Terrell, who joins Richards and his Mooresville teammate Jaelin Alstott-VandeVanter as Purdue's three in-state commitments for the 2021 class.