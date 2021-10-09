Offensive units check-up at (kinda) midseason
When the season began, Purdue had concerns about its offensive line. In fact, it probably was the most scrutinized unit on the team as the season dawned.
How has the front performed through five games? Here’s an assessment of the o-line and all of the Boilermakers units as the team pauses during an off week.
Each group is rated on a 1 (poor) to 5 (excellent) scale.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news