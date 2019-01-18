Ticker
basketball

Official Visit Preview: Kerwin Walton

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
https://rivals.com

Purdue hosts its fourth early Class of 2020 official visit beginning today, when Minneapolis area wing Kerwin Walton arrives in West Lafayette for the weekend.

The our-star guard/forward from Hopkins High School is ranked 114th nationally in his class by Rivals.com and has long held a Boilermaker scholarship offer, one of three D1 Minnesota grassroots players in the 2020 class who've been offered, the others being big men Ben Carlson and Dawson Garcia.

