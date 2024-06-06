The annual Indiana Junior All-Stars vs. Indiana Senior All-Stars exhibition was held on Wednesday night in Kokomo, Indiana, with several players of Purdue interest participating. 2025 four-star guard Braylon Mullins headlined that group on the boys side, along with four-star forward Trent Sisley and 2024 signees Jack Benter and Aaron Fine.

The Greenfield-Central star had an efficient night at the office, scoring 13 points on 6-8 shooting, with three rebounds and three assists, while the Junior All-Stars fell 104-96 to Benter, Flory Bidunga and the Indiana Senior All-Stars.

"I'm grateful for this experience. I mean, it's once in a lifetime playing in a junior All-Star Game, especially playing against a good Senior All-Star team," Mullins told Boiler Upload. "I'm hoping to be back here next year playing as a senior."

The Indiana All-Star event also featured a heavy dose on Indiana Elite products, with Mullins being joined by four of his AAU teammates once again on Wednesday night. Sisley, Mark Zackery, Kellan Pickett and Dezmon Briscoe also suited up for the juniors in Kokomo

"It's fun. Played with people I've been playing with for four or five years. Even that starting lineup, we had four of the five were Indiana Elite guys. So we all have a little bit of chemistry," Mullins said.