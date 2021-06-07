As will be the case for a lot of Class of 2022 prospects as they finally get to make recruiting visits, Roman Pitre may be working toward a relatively quick decision.

The Rivals.com three-star outside linebacker from Baton Rouge officially visited Purdue this past weekend, his first visit.

"I'm visiting Arizona State (the weekend of June 18) and then I might make an unofficial to the University of Texas," Pitre said, "and then I'll see how those go and probably make my decision."

Purdue worked this weekend to try to fall on the right side of that decision whenever it comes down. It preached football and academic opportunity alike to Pitre, who's looking at engineering and management as potential fields of study.