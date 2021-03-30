GoldandBlack - Offseason Focus: Defensive improvement

This is the single biggest piece of the puzzle here, and the most obvious.

This is a group that still may not have optimal personnel from a defensive perspective, and thus some vulnerabilities to overcome. Again, Purdue will have to better collectively than the sum of its parts, and play the best team defense it can.

Needless to say, experience will matter profoundly, especially on the perimeter for Jaden Ivey and Brandon Newman — both of which showed considerable defensive potential, albeit through some inconsistencies — and frontcourt players Mason Gillis and Zach Edey with help-side responsibilities.

Purdue won't be a young team next season, or at least nearly as young a team, and that's the single most important factor as the Boilermakers move ahead aspiring for defensive progress.