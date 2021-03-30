GoldandBlack - Offseason Focus: Defensive improvement

Offseason Focus: Defensive improvement
The creatively titled 'Offseason Focus' is a quick series looking ahead at some random elements of Purdue basketball's looming spring and summer in advance of the 2021-2022 season.
Today's topic: A look ahead at some defensive dynamics for Purdue.
Purdue may have overachieved defensively this season.
The postseason, though, underscored how much room for growth still exists, as the first half of the Ohio State game and the majority of the North Texas game were struggles for the Boilermakers for one reason or another.
Nevertheless, Purdue finished 33rd nationally in defensive efficiency per KenPom, despite four debuting players carrying big minutes and after losing its two most accomplished individual defensive pieces from the year prior when Matt Haarms and Nojel Eastern transferred out.
Here's a look at how Purdue might be able to improve next season.
EXPERIENCE
This is the single biggest piece of the puzzle here, and the most obvious.
This is a group that still may not have optimal personnel from a defensive perspective, and thus some vulnerabilities to overcome. Again, Purdue will have to better collectively than the sum of its parts, and play the best team defense it can.
Needless to say, experience will matter profoundly, especially on the perimeter for Jaden Ivey and Brandon Newman — both of which showed considerable defensive potential, albeit through some inconsistencies — and frontcourt players Mason Gillis and Zach Edey with help-side responsibilities.
Purdue won't be a young team next season, or at least nearly as young a team, and that's the single most important factor as the Boilermakers move ahead aspiring for defensive progress.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news