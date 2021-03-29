GoldandBlack - Offseason Focus: Offensive improvement

Today's topic: A look ahead at some offensive dynamics for Purdue.

The creatively titled 'Offseason Focus' is a quick series looking ahead at some random elements of Purdue basketball's looming spring and summer in advance of the 2021-2022 season.

Purdue wasn't necessarily a dominant offensive team in 2020-2021, but it was better than the year prior despite a wealth of inexperience and a slew of personnel disruptions, due to injuries or illness.

The Boilermakers finished this season 26th nationally in offensive efficiency, per KenPom after placing 50th the year before. Purdue was fifth among Big Ten teams in efficiency, and rebounded from a 14-place finish In 2019-2020 In effective field goal percentage by placing seventh In the conference this season, despite not shooting very well from long range.

For the season, Purdue averaged 71 points per game, 69 points in Big Ten play, both numbers finishing smack dab in the middle of the league.

Now, Purdue will hope to make another step forward next season, despite the fact someone else will be calling the plays following associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry's departure.

Here are some ways it could conceivably happen.