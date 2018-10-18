Ticker
Ohio offensive lineman says he's committed to Purdue

Kyle Jornigan, seemingly the last offensive lineman left on Purdue's 2019 recruiting board, tweeted Thursday night that he's committed to the Boilermakers.

The projected guard from Youngstown had narrowed his list to Purdue, Kentucky and Ohio.

He joins projected tackles Cam Craig and Spencer Holstege and Dave Monnot as Purdue's offensive line commits.

More to come ...

