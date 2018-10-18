Ohio offensive lineman says he's committed to Purdue
Kyle Jornigan, seemingly the last offensive lineman left on Purdue's 2019 recruiting board, tweeted Thursday night that he's committed to the Boilermakers.
The projected guard from Youngstown had narrowed his list to Purdue, Kentucky and Ohio.
He joins projected tackles Cam Craig and Spencer Holstege and Dave Monnot as Purdue's offensive line commits.
More to come ...
I'd like to announce that I am now committed to Purdue. It has been a very long process and I would like to thank everyone who invested time in me. @drwilliams131 @JeffBrohm pic.twitter.com/fP8GeIFKgq— Kyle Jornigan (@KJornigan) October 19, 2018
