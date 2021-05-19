Ohio offensive lineman Shane Keenan a potential Purdue target
Though he plays tight end for his high school, Shane Keenan's being recruited as an offensive tackle, a position where he may fit into Purdue's list of priorities.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder from Toronto, Ohio, doesn't have an offer yet, though.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news