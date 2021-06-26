Ohio RB Kentrell Marks commits to Purdue

According to a tweet from the head coach at Valley Forge High in Parma Heights, Ohio, Purdue added its second commitment of Saturday with a pledge from running back Kentrell Marks. He's the ninth commitment for Purdue in the Class of 2022.

Marks is a Rivals.com three-star running back from the Cleveland area who also had offers from Iowa State, Michigan State, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Kentucky, Marshall and Pitt, among others.

Marks was the 2020 Great Lakes Conference player of the year, rushing for 1,470 yards with 23 touchdowns in just eight games, as Valley Forge High went 5-3.

The 6-1, 180-pound Marks is the first running back commit for Purdue in this class. He's the fifth offensive commit, joining Brady Allen, Terence Thomas, Charlie Kenrich and Cross Watson.

Marks is part of a growing list of Purdue players from the northeast Ohio/Cleveland area, joining recent commit Thomas from Boardman High, Nordonia High cornerback Nyles Beverly, Berea-Midpark High offensive lineman Jared Bycznski and Benedictine High safety Christopher Joseph, a transfer from Findlay University.

MORE TO COME ...