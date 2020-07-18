GoldandBlack - Ohio's Bryon Threats decommits from Purdue

Ohio's Bryon Threats decommits from Purdue
Bryon Threats, the Columbus area running back/offensive athlete who'd been committed to Purdue since April, announced on Saturday afternoon he's re-opening his recruitment.
Threats, to this point, represented the running back in Purdue's 2021 class, meaning the Boilermakers will delve back into that market.
Respect My Decision !!! pic.twitter.com/r7fXfIHesa— Bryon Threats🌟 (@JiggyBoyoso) July 18, 2020
