GoldandBlack - Ohio's Bryon Threats decommits from Purdue

{{ timeAgo('2020-07-18 13:51:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Ohio's Bryon Threats decommits from Purdue

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Bryon Threats, the Columbus area running back/offensive athlete who'd been committed to Purdue since April, announced on Saturday afternoon he's re-opening his recruitment.

Threats, to this point, represented the running back in Purdue's 2021 class, meaning the Boilermakers will delve back into that market.

