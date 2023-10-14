Almost five years to the day after Purdue's memorable 49-20 upset of Ohio State with Tyler Trent on the sidelines the Buckeyes returned. This time the third ranked Buckeyes delivered a much different result, as they were completely dominant in a 41-7 win.

Purdue had some early success thanks to Devin Mockobee. He opened the game with a 19-yard carry and gained three first downs on the opening drive, but it stalled at the Ohio State 31 and the Boilers missed a 48-yard field goal attempt from Julio Macias. Ohio State responded with an eight play, 69-yard drive capped by an 14-yard pass from Kyle McCord to Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison had three catches for 63 yards on the drive, including two on third down. The Buckeye missed the extra point, but still held a 6-0 lead with 9:06 left in the first quarter.

The Buckeyes then forced a quick three-and-out and were in business early by starting at their own 49 yards line after the punt. They needed eight plays to score on a two yard run by Devin Brown to make it 13-0 with 3:44 left in the first.

After another three-and out the Buckeyes once again got its offense going. The Boilers got a break, however, when Markevious Brown forced Devin Brown to fumble at the goal line and Kydran Jenkins recovered it in the end zone for a touchback early in the second quarter. The Purdue offense was unable to do anything with the ball, however, as Hudson Card was sacked by Ty Hamilton to stall the drive into another three-and-out.

Ohio State wasted no time in going right back down the field. Cade Stover caught a 4-yard TD from McCord to cap an 11 play, 73 yard drive. That put the Buckeyes in front 20-0 with just over six minutes before halftime.

Purdue did manage a first down on its next drive thanks to a short Dylan Downing run, but a sack by Jack Sawyer two plays later led to another punt with 3:31 left before halftime. The Boilers were able to respond and force a three-and out thanks to a hold and a false start penalty.

Given one more chance in the half Purdue's offense got on track. Thanks to a pair of 21-yard runs by Mockobee the Boilers had first and goal from the 1 with 46 seconds left, but Mockobee got stuffed at the 1, Purdue committed a hold, then Card was sacked by JT Tuimoloau before Macias missed a 39-yard field goal off the left upright. That gave Ohio State a 20-0 lead at the half.

Ohio State took the opening drive of the second half and rolled 67 yards in six plays, capped off by a one-yard run from Dallan Hayden to make it 27-0. Purdue's red zone woes continued on the next drive as a long pass play to Mershawn Rice eventually led to another red zone possession, but Macias missed his third field goal of the game, this time from 27 yards off the left upright.

Ohio State was able to convert a third and long with a 55 yard pass to Carnell Tate before Stover got his second TD from 13 yards out, making it 34-0 with 4:36 left in the third.

Purdue got a small shot of momentum with 45 seconds left in the third quarter when Nic Scourton sacked McCord, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Yanni Karlaftis at the Buckeye 20 yard line. Card was able to convert a 4th and 7 over the middle to TJ Sheffield, then Card found Deion Burks for a six yard TD to make it 34-7 with Caleb Krockover on the PAT.

Ohio State added another touchdown midway through the fourth quarter when Devin Brown found Brandon Inniss for a 58-yard strike on third and long with 7:35 left.

In the final minutes Bennett Meredith saw his first career action and quarterback. He completed an eight yard pass to Jaron Tibbs, which was the first career reception for the true freshman, but the drive stalled and Purdue turned it over at the Buckeye 36 with three minutes left.

Mockobee finished the day with 110 yards on 18 carries. It was the fifth game of his career with over 100 yards rushing and first of the season.