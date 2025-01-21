Ohio State 73, Purdue 70: Postgame Video

This was a shocker.
After leading by as many as 16 points late in the first half Purdue dropped its first game in Mackey Arena in almost two years. A late 15-0 Buckeye run saw Ohio State go from down 59-53 to up 68-59 in a little under three minutes. This was after the Buckeyes had an earlier 20-2 run to erase a 13-point halftime deficit. The Boilers had a chance to force overtime, but Braden Smith missed a late three-pointer.
The loss was Purdue's first at home since a late February game against Indiana during the 2022-23 season.
Here is Boiler Upload's postgame video from Mackey.
Matt Painter
Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Gicarri Harris
Jake Diebler, Bruce Thronton, Micah Parrish
