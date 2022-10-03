Purdue offensive lineman Cam Craig will end his career due to a lingering back issue, GoldandBlack.com has learned.

The 6-5, 310-pound redshirt junior started the first three games of 2022 at right tackle. The staff tried to manage Craig's snap count and work load to keep him healthy. But his back issue proved to be too much to overcome.

The native of Dublin, Ohio, was part of the Class of 2019. He redshirted that season and didn't play in the 2020 COVID season, either. Craig played in 12 games with two starts in 2021.

Without Craig, Purdue has turned to Kent State transfer Daniel Johnson to start at right tackle the last two weeks. Redshirt freshman Marcus Mbow also can play the spot, along with fellow redshirt freshman Mahamane Moussa. The No. 1 left tackle is fifth-year senior Eric Miller.



The loss of Craig chips away at depth for a position that lacks a robust selection of options.

