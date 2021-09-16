Old National Presents: Phipps, Woodson knew how to beat Notre Dame

Take it from those who know, right?

When you are talking Purdue football history, two of the program's all-time greats, Mike Phipps and Rod Woodson, had one thing in common: They played on teams that beat Notre Dame.

Phipps holds a place in college football history for being the first quarterback to defeat the Irish all three years he was eligible, posting victories over the Irish from 1967-69. Only USC's Matt Leinert (2003-05) and Stanford's Andrew Luck (2009-11) have done it since. But it was never easy for Phipps and crew, even though the ND teams that Phipps faced were far superior to what Leinert and Luck traversed. After all, the Irish were ranked No. 1 in the '67 and '68 games, and No. 9 in '69.

"We didn't go into any game thinking we weren't going to win," said Phipps, whose teams were consistently ranked among the nation's elite during his tenure in West Lafayette. "You have to earn that and maybe the 2021 team can do that too."

It was never easy against Notre Dame, and Phipps is always quick to share the praise that goes with beating the Irish.

"The keys to those wins was really our defense," said Phipps earlier this week from his Florida home. "The games were offensive battles, but it was big plays by our defense that seemed to carry the day."

Phipps' memory is correct when dissecting the offensive prowess on display in those game. And the big numbers were way ahead of their time.

The Irish surpassed the 400-yard mark in total offense in the '67 and '68 games, while Purdue was over 400 yards in the '68 and '69 contests. Phipps counterpart at Notre Dame, Terry Hanratty, set a long-standing Boilermaker opponent record with an unheard of 63 attempts in the 1967 contest.

"That was a lot of yards and pass attempts for those days," Phipps said. "I know a key for us was our ability to convert on third down. It didn't seem to matter how many yards we needed, we were just able to get it done."

And it didn't hurt that the Boilermaker had big-time talent at the time, none better than Leroy Keyes. The two-time All-American passed away in April of this year, leaving Phipps and his teammates melancholy when sizing up Saturday's matchup.

"It's looking back at games when you really miss Leroy," Phipps said. "He could do it all, and when we needed him on defense to stop (Notre Dame star receiver Jim) Seymour, he did that. He didn't play a lot of defense in the 1967 and '68 games. But when he did, he sure made a difference."

Phipps only trip to South Bend will be forever remembered in Purdue annals. In 2021 terms, it's hard to wrap one's brain around the fact the '68 contest was a battle between two No. 1 ranked teams; the Irish in the AP poll (media) and Purdue in the UPI poll (coaches).

"I just remember it was really loud at the student end of their stadium, and the fans were right on top of you," Phipps said. "We did what you have to do up there, and that is get ahead of them to quiet the crowd.

"We built a 23-7 lead in the first half and that really helped," Phipps said. "I remember being ahead by enough on the fourth quarter that (quarterbacks coach Bob) Demo (DeMoss) told me I could take my pads off.

"But I still vividly recall Notre Dame scoring a fourth quarter TD, DeMo telling me to get my pads back on, and that wasn't an easy task with a sweaty uniform. It's funny what you take away from a game 53 years ago."

Purdue still won comfortably, 37-22.

