{{ timeAgo('2022-09-12 12:45:02 -0500') }} football

Old National Presents: The envelope, please: Week Two awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
Appalachian State over Texas A&M! This is why we love college football.
Appalachian State over Texas A&M! This is why we love college football. (AP)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 24 Tennessee 34, No. 17 Pitt 27 OT

Never play this again: Minnesota 62, Western Illinois 10

What? Duke 31, Northwestern 23

Huh? Washington State 17, Wisconsin 14

Are you kidding me? Appalachian State 17, No. 6 Texas A&M 14

Oh. My. God: Marshall 26, No. 8 Notre Dame 21

Told you so: No. 20 Kentucky 26, No. 12 Florida 16

COACHES

Wish I was him: Matt Campbell, Iowa State

Glad I'm not him: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Lucky guy: Nick Saban, Alabama

Poor guy: Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Lance Leipold, Kansas

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

Desperately seeking … anything: Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Ohio State

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Notre Dame

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Vanderbilt

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Louisville

Dang, they're good: Georgia

Dang, they're bad: Nebraska

Did the season start? Boston College

Can the season never end? Michigan

