Appalachian State over Texas A&M! This is why we love college football. (AP)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 24 Tennessee 34, No. 17 Pitt 27 OT

Never play this again: Minnesota 62, Western Illinois 10

What? Duke 31, Northwestern 23

Huh? Washington State 17, Wisconsin 14

Are you kidding me? Appalachian State 17, No. 6 Texas A&M 14

Oh. My. God: Marshall 26, No. 8 Notre Dame 21

Told you so: No. 20 Kentucky 26, No. 12 Florida 16



COACHES

Wish I was him: Matt Campbell, Iowa State

Glad I'm not him: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Lucky guy: Nick Saban, Alabama

Poor guy: Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Lance Leipold, Kansas

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

Desperately seeking … anything: Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame



TEAMS