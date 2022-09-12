Old National Presents: The envelope, please: Week Two awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: No. 24 Tennessee 34, No. 17 Pitt 27 OT
Never play this again: Minnesota 62, Western Illinois 10
What? Duke 31, Northwestern 23
Huh? Washington State 17, Wisconsin 14
Are you kidding me? Appalachian State 17, No. 6 Texas A&M 14
Oh. My. God: Marshall 26, No. 8 Notre Dame 21
Told you so: No. 20 Kentucky 26, No. 12 Florida 16
COACHES
Wish I was him: Matt Campbell, Iowa State
Glad I'm not him: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
Lucky guy: Nick Saban, Alabama
Poor guy: Steve Sarkisian, Texas
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Lance Leipold, Kansas
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
Desperately seeking … anything: Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Ohio State
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Notre Dame
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Vanderbilt
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Louisville
Dang, they're good: Georgia
Dang, they're bad: Nebraska
Did the season start? Boston College
Can the season never end? Michigan
