After a quiet few weeks following June's recruiting surge, Purdue got back on the board in a big way Monday night, landing a commitment from Rivals.com four-star defensive lineman Steven Faucheux, two days after he made his second unofficial visit to West Lafayette.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder from Lakota West High School in the Cincinnati area is ranked as a top-10 player in Ohio and through the course of the process fielded offers from Alabama, Penn State, Tennessee and a star-studded group of others. Pittsburgh, West Virginia and Kentucky were some of those others.

Faucheux's commitment strikes a blow toward one of the Boilermakers' greatest needs in this 2019 class, that being the interior of the defensive line. Of its now 20 commitments, Faucheux is the first true defensive tackle, though some of Purdue D-line commitments otherwise may provide some flexibility. The positional focus at DT for Purdue would now seem squarely on another Ohioan: Springfield's Isaiah Gibson.

More to come ...