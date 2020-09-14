The position Purdue's in right now heading into a 2020-2021 season of yet-to-be-determined form isn't necessarily a comfortable position but in't an unfamiliar one.

Among the greatest concerns for the Boilermakers as the season creeps nearer: Leadership.

"Part of our deal last year was our leadership," said Coach Matt Painter said about a season Purdue finished 16-15 and likely outside the NCAA Tournament sphere. "We're in a little bit of a vulnerable state, in my opinion, in terms of our leadership. I like our pieces and I like our young guys — our young guys have done well; I like their ability and I like the guys who (redshirted) last year — and I like our returnees, but I'm concerned about how we defend and I'm concerned about our overall leadership."

Multiple players, too, have pointed to the element as a missing piece during the unevenness and inconsistency of last season, and now those players returning will need to be part of the solution.