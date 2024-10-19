One step forward, two steps back: Purdue falls to Oregon 35-0

Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Smiley Bradford (6) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images (Photo by © Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images)

As the stragglers in the crowd at Ross-Ade Stadium watched the time run out on the clock on Friday night, with it came the gloomy outlook that Purdue football has presented for much of the year. Just a week after the Boilermakers' furious comeback attempt in Champaign, one that offered the slightest glimmer of hope, Ryan Walters and company have fallen victim to the trend that has plagued this Purdue team all fall. The idea of "one step forward, two steps back" has been indicative of the Boilermakers' 2024 campaign. A near perfect season-opening against Indiana State was followed up by the worst loss in program history. Strides on the defensive side of the ball preceded the first two-game stretch surrendering 50+ points in school history. The most recent example, after finally finding a pulse for its offense and exuding its grit the week prior, Purdue was shutout at home against the Oregon Ducks. It wasn't the 66-7 stomping Notre Dame handed down, nor was it the 52-6 beatdown that occurred in Madison. But, the final score does not reflect how lopsided the game actually was. Oregon was in complete control from the first possession, keeping the Boilermakers from closing the gap. "Obviously disappointed with the atmosphere, the game and all that was available from an opportunity standpoint. And I thought again, our fans showed up and showed out, and it was a beautiful night and a beautiful stage to do something special. I'm just disappointed we weren't able to get that done," head coach Ryan Walters said after the defeat. Friday night was the first time Purdue had been shutout since 2013, when the then No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes did so. It also marks the fifth time in six games that the Boilermakers' offense failed to score more than 10 points. The shift from Hudson Card to Ryan Browne at quarterback, while the hand was initially forced, went swimmingly to start. The redshirt freshman exploded for 297 passing yards and 118 rushing yards, while accounting for three scores through the air against Illinois.

His encore performance was filled with adversity, getting flushed out of the pocket all night and Oregon bottling up all of Purdue's designed runs for Browne. Browne finished the day 9/19 passing for 93 yards with an interception and 48 rushing yards on 14 attempts. "There were some mistakes early. I thought he played hard, thought he operated the offense well. Did he play perfect? No," Walters said. "Some of the plays that he made a week ago, just weren't able to make those type of plays because of the opponent we were playing. But he'll grow. Obviously, he's a redshirt freshman in his second start." While Browne and the passing game was held in check, Purdue had some success moving the football. Reggie Love III led a ground attack that ran for 208 yards, with the senior tailback accounting for 95 of those yards. Unfortunately for the Boilermakers, as it has much of the season, that didn't lead to points on the scoreboard. What proved itself to be Purdue's Achilles heel once again was the inability to cash in when crossing into Oregon territory. The Boilermakers had six drives that crossed the 50-yard line and had just one real scoring opportunity, which was squandered by a missed Spencer Porath field goal attempt. Three others resulted in turnovers on downs in the second half as the Oregon defense tightened up with its back against the wall. "We had self inflicted wounds on early downs, like the negative yardage on early downs," Walters said. "We had false start or a misread or keep it instead of give it and take a negative yardage play. Now you got third, third and long. Those are hard to give, especially against a talented team." For as poor as the offense played despite having some moxie on its side, the Purdue defense turned in another lackluster day at the office as well. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel showed why his name has come up in Heisman conversations of late, carving up the Purdue secondary en route to a stellar showing. The signal caller began his day going 14-15 for 220 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)