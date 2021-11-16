One-time baseball prospect Brohm looks forward to Wrigley game

Jeff Brohm has made a name for himself as a football coach and player. But, there was a day when he was a promising baseball prospect.

“I love the game of baseball,” said Brohm this week. “I love sports.”

That love of baseball makes this week’s Purdue game vs. Northwestern in Chicago's Wrigley Field that much more special for a baseball aficionado like Brohm.

“Baseball to me is a game with a lot of history and tradition,” said Brohm. “Obviously, Wrigley Field is as iconic as anywhere. For me, playing at Wrigley is awesome. I know for our players it is, as well. I love baseball. Putting a football field in a baseball stadium is unique. I know our fans will like watching football in that manner.”

With the famed ivy-covered brick outfield walls as a backdrop, Purdue (6-4 overall; 4-3 Big Ten) will try to enhance its postseason resume vs. the slumping Wildcats (3-7; 1-6) on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. Northwestern has had good recent fortune vs. Purdue, going 8-2 vs. the Boilermakers in the last 10 meetings.

“We've got an opponent that we haven't had very good success with here recently, that does a really good job of not beating themselves, playing disciplined football, sound defense, they're big and physical up front, run the football, control possessions and make the other team beat them,” said Brohm.

Wrigley Field is a venue Brohm has been to before. As Purdue coach, he threw out the first pitch at a Cubs game in July 2018. He also was an assistant on the 2010 Illinois staff led by Ron Zook that played Northwestern in Wrigley Field in 2010.

Brohm never made it to 1060 West Addison Street as a player. But, the Boilermaker coach was a professional baseball player some 30 years ago.

Brohm was selected in the seventh round of the 1989 MLB draft by the Montreal Expos. Instead of signing with the Expos out of Trinity High in Louisville, Ky., Brohm accepted a scholarship to play quarterback for his hometown Louisville Cardinals.

