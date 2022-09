Purdue (1-2 overall; 0-1 Big Ten) looks to bounce back from last week's gut-punch loss at Syracuse.

Next up: A visit from Florida Atlantic (2-2; 1-0 C-USA) for Homecoming, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.



To learn more about the Owls, GoldandBlack.com spoke to Ken LaVicka, who is the voice of Florida Atlantic sports and works for ESPN West Palm.