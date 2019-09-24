Tom Dienhart talked to Matt Jessen-Howard of the Gopher Report, the Rivals.com site that covers Minnesota. The following is an excerpt from his interview.

GoldandBlack.com: Offensively, what have you liked from the Gophers and what are some things they should work on?

Jessen-Howard: It’s been an interesting 3-0 start. I think fans are generally happy. But there’s been some close victories. There’s been three wins by a combined 13 points against South Dakota State, FCS opponent, of course, they made the semi-finals last year. Fresno State may be the second best group of five team last season, and then Georgia Southern won 10 games last season. So, there’s no elite opponents and just kind of barely inching out these wins over lower-level opponents.

I think overall Minnesota is in a good place. In terms of the offense, I think many thought that the offensive line was going to be a point of strength for the team going into the year. Minnesota had four All-Big Ten honorable mention linemen last year with three returning, including Daniel Faalele (OL). He’s six-foot-nine inches, 400 pounds, now he’s a sophomore. It’s his fourth year playing football. Faalele is struggling this year, as is Curtis Dunlap on the right side of the line. The right guard, right tackle has been pretty shaky which is really hard for Minnesota as they try to establish the run. The line has not been as good as expected.

The wide receivers and skill positions are past the hype that they had before the season. Tyler Johnson elected to continue playing at Minnesota rather than leaving for the NFL. He had three touchdown catches on last Saturday (against Georgia Southern) including the game-winner with 13 seconds left. Rashod Bateman will probably also be an All-Big Ten Receiver this year. He set several freshman records at Minnesota last season and has had a really strong start. Tanner Morgan is at quarterback. Morgan and Zack Annexstad were battling for the starting QB position. Annexstad got hurt preseason, so Morgan’s now the starter. I believe he started six games last season and did fine. Many thought Annexstad had the edge to win the starting job this year. Overall, I think offense in some ways is under performing, particularly on the offensive line.

GoldandBlack.com: Do you guys have any healthy running backs?

Jessen-Howard: Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks are both former All-Big Ten running backs. They both have multiple knee injuries (during their careers). Brooks is still out and he may return for Purdue (He has been cleared). Smith is expected to be back, although he got hurt (vs. Georgia Southern). Mohamed Ibrahim ran for 1,000 yards last year as a freshman with both Smith and Brooks out (and 155 yards in a 41-10 win over Purdue this past November). He is fast, although he got hurt (vs. Georgia Southern), as well. He’ll be back for Purdue. It will be the return of the injured running backs at Purdue.

GoldandBlack.com: What are some of the strengths and weaknesses for the defense?

Jessen-Howard: Minnesota had a heck of a difference when it switched coordinators last season. The Gophers went from averaging some absurd 41 to 44 points per game in Big Ten play under Robb Smith to 14 or 17 points in league play and in the bowl game under Joe Rossi.

Rossi really tried to simplify everything. In terms of weaknesses, I would say the defensive line has not been great and I think that was a known question mark going into the season. Rossi will use some interesting stunts and personnel to get after the passer on third down, but on first and second down the defensive line needs to do a better job at holding its ground.

Linebacker play has been wishy-washy. Kamal Martin, who will be a three-year starter, has missed two games now, but he should be back for Purdue. With Kamal out, Mariano Sori-Marin and Braelen Oliver (have been) filling in for him. Then maybe a third potential question mark going into the year was Antoine Winfield Jr., an All Big Ten level player. He made the game-clinching interception for Minnesota against Fresno State. He may be Minnesota’s best player. Jordan Howden is next to Winfield. He played last year before he was ready.

GoldandBlack.com: Are special teams a strength or weakness?

Jessen-Howard: It may be a little too early to say. Jacob Herbers was up and down last year as a punter. He’s had his ups and downs this year again. The Gophers have not kicked the ball that much this year, but Michael Lantz is a true freshman kicker. He’s one of the top (young) kickers in the country. He’s done alright. Kickoffs have been strong, mostly touchbacks. Demetrius Douglas (WR) returns as the kick returner.

GoldandBlack.com: Give us two or three keys for Minnesota to come out with a victory against Purdue.

Jessen-Howard: Offensive line play is number one. Tanner Morgan is a capable passer and game manager. He has some really good wide receivers surrounding him. But Minnesota is a inside zone team. The offensive coordinator wants to establish the run. And he has done that, even to boos (from home fans) last game because the fans felt they were running the ball up the middle too much. It will be really important for Minnesota to be able to establish the run, especially on that right side of the line that has struggled at times this year. Second, I think defensive back play (is key). Purdue passes the ball really well. I think the secondary has played well so far this year. Minnesota has a lot of returning experience at cornerback with four who have pretty extensive starting experience. Antoine Winfield might be the team’s best safety. Jordan Howden is another key player. Can he do well against Purdue and their talented wide receivers? A third key to the game is getting after the quarterback. Minnesota has an All-Big Ten defensive end in Carter Coughlin. Coughlin was at the top of the Big Ten list in sacks last year. Besides Coughlin, Boye Mafe is a good defensive end. He has had some success rushing the passer this year. Rossi has put together a lot of interesting looks and personnel to get after the quarterback and I think it will be really important for Minnesota to get after Purdue on third downs.