GoldandBlack.com: Let's start with the move at defensive coordinator for the Gophers. Why do you think P.J. Fleck made this made? Why do you think he made the move now and what's the end game following a move like this?

Stevens: "The hiring of Robb Smith was always something that the fans at Minnesota had questioned because of his track record at Arkansas and even at Rutgers showed a regression in each season he was in control of the defense. Fans were very skeptical of the hire in the first place. However, that skepticism turned to overall disapproval after the Nebraska game this season where he gave up almost 700 yards total and three 100-yard rushers to an average Nebraska team. People were waiting for the firing to happen then but then were convinced a move was coming after the Gophers allowed over 600 yards to an Illinois team that hadn't shown much life previously.

"The Robb Smith hiring was perceived as one that was made because Fleck was good friends with him and the firing was delayed for that exact reason. A lot of the problems in the defense seemed to be schematic because players had to 1-on-1 tackle in the open field but if that tackle was missed, nobody was there for immediate help. This is why you saw explosive plays of 60-plus yards against Illinois and also against Nebraska. The Gophers have had 40 total missed tackles against Illinois and Nebraska combined. (Interim coordinator) Joe Rossi is somebody that has had a defensive coordinator stint at Maine and Rutgers so I think he'll try to simplify things and most likely stick to the base defenses and then try to get more guys around the football."

GoldandBlack.com: Is this Purdue game the start of a three-game job interview for Rossi or will Fleck fill that spot this spring?

Stevens: "I think Rossi will have to do extremely well to get the interim tag removed. With Smith not working out here, I don't think Fleck can afford to hire somebody without a decent amount of experience in the defensive coordinator position. I think he's got to chance to showcase that ability with games against Purdue, Wisconsin and Northwestern but I would expect an outside hire after this season."

GoldandBlack.com: How much has a lack of a pass rush affected this Minnesota defense this season?

Stevens: "I would say the pass rush has been an issue all year but it's been talked about in every game. It seemed like everyone's role except (defensive end Carter) Coughlin was to fill their gap and take on blocks but not necessarily to shed them in order to get up the field. It's been an issue that they knew they were going to have because Minnesota has had six or seven linemen coming into this upcoming 2019 recruiting class and a couple who have redshirted this season. The lack of a pass rush has been something that hasn't gone over well with the fans."