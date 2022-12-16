Following Tuesday morning's practice, defensive coordinator Mark Hagen, safety Sanoussi Kane and defensive lineman Khordae Sydnor met with the media regarding their upcoming Citrus Bowl matchup with LSU. Here is what Hagen, Kane and Sydnor had to say:

Mark Hagen: - Hagen said there's a lot going on but they are focused on the guys that are still with them. - The changes have been a lot for young guys to digest but he thinks they have done a great job handling things so far. - Purdue does not know the status of Jalen Graham for the bowl game just yet. That will become known in the next few days. - Younger guys are going to have to step up; he mentioned Brandon Calloway as someone who will see more action at cornerback after Cory Trice left. - Antonio Stevens and Bryce Hampton will play more at defensive back. - He also talked about Joe Strickland, JP Deeter and Yanni Karlaftis as guys who could get opportunities as well. - This is an opportunity for players to put their best foot forward for their new head coach Ryan Walters.

Sanoussi Kane: - It's an excitement playing against a program like LSU. Kane called it a "surreal moment" and that he watched players like Tyrann Mathieu and Jamal Adams during their time with the Tigers. - He said it's kind of sad that they lost their head coach and defensive coordinator but it's an opportunity for players and coaches to step up. - The loss of Cory Trice means a lot to the defense, but it's that next man up mentality. - Kane said the whole defense has to step up, not just the cornerbacks like Jamari Brown and Brandon Calloway. - Devin Mockobee and Kane have had some good battles with each other in practice. Kane called him "slippery" and "unorthodox". He said he is glad Mockobee is on his team. - His message to players getting a new opportunity in the bowl game. "It's time to get ready. It's your time now." - Called Jayden Daniels one of the best quarterbacks in the country and that Purdue has to be disciplined going up against a dual-threat guy like Daniels.