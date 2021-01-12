Purdue offensive tackle Greg Long will return in 2021, GoldandBlack.com has learned.

The 6-4, 295-pound Long, a grad student, could have moved on. But his return will help solidify a line that will lose left tackle Grant Hermanns but still has potential.

Long made an instant impact in 2020 after arriving as a grad transfer in the offseason from UTEP, starting all six games at right tackle. The El Paso, Texas, native earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors by the coaches.

The Boilermaker line also will welcome back the likes of sophomores Cam Craig (T), Gus Hartwig (G/C), Spencer Holstege (G) and Kyle Jornigan (G), juniors Will Bramel (T) and Eric Miller (T) and seniors DJ Washington (G), Mark Stickford (G) and Sam Garvin (C). Purdue also is adding Western Kentucky grad transfer guard Tyler Witt.



The NCAA granted seniors a blanket waiver to return for the 2021 season after COVID-19 created a disjointed 2020 campaign. Purdue played just six of nine scheduled games.

Long is the third known Purdue senior or grad student with plans to return next season. Wideout Jackson Anthrop and linebacker/end Semisi Fakasiieiki also will be back in 2021.

Fellow 2020 Boilermaker seniors Derrick Barnes (LB), Brennan Thieneman (S), Simeon Smiley (DB) and Hermanns (OT) have publicly said they are moving on to pursue pro careers.

It's unknown what the other 2020 seniors will do: K J.D. Dellinger, S/LB Tyler Coyle, DT Anthony Watts, DT Lorenzo Neal. Stay? Or go?