Overseas showing may be just part of Zach Edey's 'big jump'

Long before Zach Edey departed Purdue's campus, crow-barring his 7-foot-4 body into an airplane seat to try out for Canada's national teams, the Boilermaker sophomore had already begun showing signs of considerable progress following a stunningly successful freshman year.

Because of that trend line, nothing Edey did at an international level through late June and into early July surprised him all that much, he says.

"I'm a person who draws my confidence from my work and before I left I was working like crazy," Edey said Tuesday following his first workout back at Purdue. "I was in the gym five times a week trying to separate myself, get better and just make a big jump next season. I had a lot of confidence going into the tournament just because of my work, that I knew what I'd done and put in."

While Edey tried out for Canada's Olympic team — with a spot on its 19-and-under FIBA World Cup team hanging In the balance as a consolation prize of sorts — expecting success, no one could have expected what came next.

But that's been sort of the story of Edey's young basketball career.

No one could have foreseen a player who'd barely played the game relative to his peers coming to Purdue would emerge immediately at the NCAA level as a budding standout. He played a more prominent role at Purdue than he played for his prep school a year before, or his AAU team prior to that.

Continuing his rapid emergence, the Toronto native very nearly made Canada's Olympic qualifying team, a roster loaded with NBA players. He was named an alternate, an honor unto itself for a player with his whole career still out in front of him and plenty more opportunities, most likely, to make that Olympic roster.

Really, though, the World Cup team probably represented a better developmental opportunity. Instead of sitting on the bench for the Olympic team, Edey starred for Canada's 19-and-under team.