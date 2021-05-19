P Brooks Cormier, three offensive linemen no longer on team

The Purdue roster continues to shift.

GoldandBlack.com has learned that junior punter Brooks Cormier, junior offensive tackle Will Bramel, junior offensive lineman Jimmy McKenna and sophomore guard Kyle Jornigan are no longer on the team.



Cormier was plagued with inconsistency since arriving as part of the Class of 2019. The Tuscaloosa, Ala., native punted 42 times for the Boilermakers the last two seasons, averaging 40.3 yards per boot. Cormier may remain at Purdue as a student.



Purdue signed Australian punter Jack Ansell in 2021 with the hope he will win the job. Senior Zac Collins also is back. Ansell is in America and is expected to be on campus soon.



Bramel and Jornigan are expected to take medical redshirts as they deal with back issues. McKenna recently graduated and will move on. Bramel played in 12 games and started 10 in 2019 after redshirting in 2018. He played in just two games in 2020. Jornigan redshirted in 2019 and played in three games with one start last season. McKenna redshirted in 2018 and played in four games over the last two seasons.

None of the departing linemen figured in prominently with the team's 2021 plans.

